“It’s life changing.” CPI Security discusses what it means to be a part of CMPD’s annual Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CPI Security Founder and CEO Ken Gill along with former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, who now works for CPI, are getting everyone in the Charlotte area pumped up for the annual CMPD Explorers Toy Drive.

“Chief and I have been delivering presents to homes for about 10 years now,” Gill said.

“No doubt and I tell ya’ the whole company comes alive. There’s no better time of year. This is the best season of all,” Putney explained.



CPI is one of the primary sponsors of the Toy Drive and has been involved with CMPD for more than two decades. The company adopts about 50 children each year, meaning they buy presents and food for less fortunate and unsuspecting families.

CPI starts by throwing a big kickoff breakfast for all the employees in early December, having a big wrapping party, one by one they load up their sleigh and send it off to the CMPD’s distribution center.

“It’s a company-wide sport as I call it. We just enjoy doing it so much,” Gill said.

All that companywide cheer leads up to that wonderful special day – delivery day – where nearly 2,000 families across Charlotte will be greeted with a knock on their door.

In comes several officers loaded with Christmas presents and food for families that didn’t expect to have much of a Christmas and had no idea it was coming.



“No doubt, it’s life-changing. To be able to brighten someone’s Christmas, it’s just something that you never forget,” Chief Putney said.

Gill said, “You see the children and how excited they are. It’s a ray of hope for them that they might normally wouldn’t have had.”

If other companies or people around Charlotte want to support the CMPD Explorers Toy Drive and help families in need? “I’d say STEP UP. Support those people who need you most. There’s no better feeling than giving,” Chief Putney said.



On ‘Delivery Day’ for our two biggest Santas, who likes to dress up in their most festive outfits and who will wear it best? Ken Gill? “Oh yes, I’ve already got a new jacket already picked out.”

Or Chief Putney, “We’re gonna step it up on delivery day. I wanted to warm it up for ya.. didn’t want to do too much today, you’ll be impressed. A tragic surprise for me, a great one for you!”

For information on how you can donate a new, unwrapped toy this year, CLICK HERE!