It’s kick-off day! CMPD celebrates the annual Explorer’s Christmas Project

The warehouse is filling up with toys as the annual CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project kicks-off with a ceremony Wednesday.

CMPD officials said the project will be hosting 3,864 families, 1,700 senior citizens, 9,000 children, 800 disabled foster children and 35 children of homicide victims this year.

FOX 46 teamed up with the Explorer’s Project this year to collect donated toys for less fortunate families in Charlotte.

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day,” said CMPD Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

HOW TO DONATE TO CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project

FOX 46 and CMPD will be on hand at Speedway Christmas Thursday night collecting toys.

Donated toys are asked to be for children between the ages of 0 to 14, they should be non-violent and unwrapped.

Toys can also be dropped off at any Charlotte Police or Fire station. You can also donate to the CMPD Explorers through Venmo by sending it to CMPD Explorers Program.

DOZENS OF BIKES DONATED TO CMPD EXPLORER’S CHRISTMAS PROJECT

The toy drive ends Saturday, December 19.

This year’s toy drive is co-sponsored by CPI Security and Zaxby’s.

