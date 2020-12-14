“It’s always our pleasure”: Speedway Christmas helps CMPD collect toys for kids this holiday season

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This weekend was another great turnout for the CMPD Explorers Christmas Toy Drive.

Dozens donated all kinds of holiday goodies for children in need at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Community members said because of the pandemic, each and every donation means much more to those in need.

You can donate a new, unwrapped gift for a child 14-years-old and under at any Charlotte Police or Charlotte Fire Station. CLICK HERE for details!

