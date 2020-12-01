Here’s how you can help FOX 46 and CMPD with the Explorers Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – ‘Tis the season to give! The CMPD Explorers Toy Drive is in full swing right now and we need your help to put a smile on a child’s face.

FOX 46 was out at the Santa’s workshop Monday, just off of JW Clay Boulevard, where the elves are ramping up fast to fill as many boxes toys as they can.

CMPD hopes to take care of 300 to 500 families this year.

Toy Drive head elf Off. Ryan Botzenmayer says the department understands that 2020 has been a challenging year for most everyone, but your help is needed.

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day.”

You can drop off a new unwrapped toy for children ages 14 and under at any Charlotte police or fire department up to Dec. 19.

You can also join FOX 46 46 this Thursday at Speedway Christmas, starting at 6 p.m. If you donate a new and unwrapped toy, you will receive $5 off your admission to Speedway Christmas that night.

FOX 46 will also be collecting on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ice Rink at Speedway Christmas.

