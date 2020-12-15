Dozens of bikes donated to CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – December is the most magical time of the year when FOX 46 and CMPD get to put smiles on thousands of kids’ faces this Christmas – all thanks to you!

FOX 46 was at Santa’s workshop recently where all the elves were showing us the new bikes that were donated from Spokes and Frank Kuperman with RevMax Performance in Steele Creek.

RevMax donated $12,000 worth of bikes to children in need this year. This is the company’s fourth year participating in CMPD’s Toy Drive.

It’s still not too late to give! CMPD can even do the shopping for you! Donate money directly to the CMPD Explorers on their Venmo App, and click here for more information on how you can get involved in this wonderful project.

