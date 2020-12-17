Delivery Day! FOX 46 and CMPD Explorer’s Program deliver toys to families in need

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is delivery day for the CMPD Explorer’s Toy Drive and toys are heading to nearly 4,000 families across the county.

CMPD officials said the project will be hosting 3,864 families, 1,700 senior citizens, 9,000 children, 800 disabled foster children and 35 children of homicide victims this year.

FOX 46 teamed up with the Explorer’s Project this year to collect donated toys for less fortunate families in Charlotte.

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day,” said CMPD Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

FOX 46 and CMPD will be on hand at Speedway Christmas Thursday night starting at 5 p.m. collecting toys. Frozen 2 starts on the big screen at 6:30 p.m.!

Donated toys are asked to be for children between the ages of 0 to 14, they should be non-violent and unwrapped.

Delivery Day for @CMPD Explorers Toy Drive Sleighs loaded up to help over 4000 families have a Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 Thanks to all who donated. But as our hearts are open they are heavy thinking about #ConcordPD @FOX46News @cpisecurity pic.twitter.com/PAT1AvJnvZ — Brien Blakely (@bblakelyFox46) December 17, 2020

Toys can also be dropped off at any Charlotte Police or Fire station. You can also donate to the CMPD Explorers through Venmo by sending it to CMPD Explorers Program.

The toy drive ends Saturday, December 19.

This year’s toy drive is co-sponsored by CPI Security and Zaxby’s.

