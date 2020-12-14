CPI Security speaks to why CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project means so much

CMPD Toy Drive
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Walmart turned into a ‘toy land’ on Friday as people opened up their hearts to make sure kids have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

FOX 46 Charlotte’s Meteorologist Tara Lane spoke with CPI Security Founder and CEO Ken Gill and Chief Community and Government Relations Officer Kerr Putney on what this initiative means to them, after collecting donations for families in need for so many years.

CLICK HERE for details on how you can get involved and help kids have a merry Christmas!

Latest headlines from FOX 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HTML img Tag Simply Easy Learning
FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral