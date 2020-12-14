CPI Security speaks to why CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project means so much

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Walmart turned into a ‘toy land’ on Friday as people opened up their hearts to make sure kids have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

FOX 46 Charlotte’s Meteorologist Tara Lane spoke with CPI Security Founder and CEO Ken Gill and Chief Community and Government Relations Officer Kerr Putney on what this initiative means to them, after collecting donations for families in need for so many years.

