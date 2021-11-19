CMPD Toy Drive helps Charlotte mother with chronic kidney disease give her children a merry Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The holidays are fast upon us, and tis the season of giving! You can help put a smile on the faces of a deserving family, like the Roberts.

Lavonda Roberts is in happy spirits around the holidays. It wasn’t always that way. Lavonda can’t work due to back problems and chronic kidney disease.

Last year, she thought she wouldn’t be able to provide any kind of Christmas for her two children, Isaiah and Shemaya.

CMPD then stepped in, and with donations from the public, provided presents under the tree and food on the table.

“That’s what I teach my children. That’s the most important part, is not receiving, it’s giving, and when you think of other people that’s when your blessings come in,” she said.

Lavonda is urging all families across the Carolinas to give what you can this holiday season.

Join FOX 46 to spread some cheer and help put a smile on a child’s face this season, through the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and annual Toy Drive!

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 14 and under to any Charlotte Police division office or Charlotte fire station now through Dec. 31, 2021.

Donations will continue to help families during the entire holiday season.

For more information on drop-off locations or this year’s calendar of events, please click here.