CMPD Explorers collecting items for annual toy drive

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Since 1974, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the CMPD Police Explorers have partnered with the community to provide a Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte.

When this project started, the Police Department helped 15 families by providing them with gifts for their children. Today, the project is much larger and provides gifts to hundreds of children across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

The goal of CMPD Explorers Christmas Project is to provide assistance to families that experienced an emergency situation during the Holidays. These family referrals come from Police Officers and Firefighters that respond to emergency calls for service during the holidays.

A program of this size goes well beyond the reach of what the CMPD and the Explorer Post can do on their own. It is only through the generous giving of other people that we can meet the need that is present in our community.

There are several ways for individuals and groups to get involved and help us meet our goal this year which include:​

Donate Toys

If you would like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Charlotte Fire Stations​ or​CMPD Division Offices or Christmas Project toy drive events listed on our Calendar of Events tab.​

Toy Donation Guidelines

Toys for children between the age of 0 to 12 year old

No-violent toys

New unwrapped toys (You can always provide gift wrapping paper with your donated toys)

Setting Up A Toy Drive

Set up a toy ​drive at your business, house of faith, school, etc., by filling out this form.

Online Angel Tree

Sponsoring a child for Christmas

The CMPD Explorers Christmas Project has partnered with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and their Angel Tree Program. Please visit the Online Angle Tree to sponsor a child for Christmas.​Sign up to sponsor a child!

Volunteering

Become a Volunteer for the Christmas Project

CMPD is a partner with The Salvation Army and they managers the Christmas Center Volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering please visit the Salvation Army’s Volunteer page.