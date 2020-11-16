Skip to content
HTML img Tag
CMPD Toy Drive
CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project collecting items for annual toy drive
Delivery Day! FOX 46 and CMPD Explorer’s Program deliver toys to families in need
Video
It’s kick-off day! CMPD celebrates the annual Explorer’s Christmas Project
Video
Dozens of bikes donated to CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project
Video
“It’s always our pleasure”: Speedway Christmas helps CMPD collect toys for kids this holiday season
Video
CPI Security speaks to why CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project means so much
Video
Join us! FOX 46 and CMPD collect toys for kids at Walmart Friday
Video
Race on over! FOX 46 and CMPD to collect toys for kids at Speedway Christmas Thursday
Video
Join us! FOX 46 and CMPD collect toys for kids at Walmart Friday
Video
Join us! FOX 46 and CMPD collect toys for kids at Speedway Christmas
Video
Here’s how you can help FOX 46 and CMPD with the Explorers Toy Drive
Video
Good Day Charlotte
Etiquette Expert: Regifting for the Holidays
Video
Caring for your skin while wearing masks
Video
Local company invests $200 million to help schools and community outreach programs
Video
Christmas with the Charlotte Knights
Video
Improving health at home with humidifiers
Video
Holidays
Boutique owner says holiday returns can hurt small businesses, unlike big box stores
Video
Monroe teen makes lights dance by syncing to radio station
Video
N.C. couple decorates home with 1,000 + Santa figures
Video
CSL Quick Six: Christmas Edition
Video
Husband and wife perfect kidney match in rare Christmas miracle
Video
Entertainment
Charlotte escape room lets families, friends solve puzzles together
Video
CLT Checklist: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden
Video
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?
Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on Instagram
Local News
Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit an all-time high for 4th time in 5 days
Video
Boutique owner says holiday returns can hurt small businesses, unlike big box stores
Video
Red Ventures CEO sues over faulty windows on $16M Charlotte residence
Laid off preschool teacher purchases lottery ticket in Charlotte, wins $250K
Monroe teen makes lights dance by syncing to radio station
Video
HTML img Tag
FOX 46 Charlotte
Trending Stories
Teen passenger killed in wreck; drug use and speed suspected, Salisbury PD says
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Video
Abducted Gastonia 3-year-old found safe in Stallings, suspect arrested
$300K+ reward for info on Christmas Day Nashville explosion
Video
Neighbors say Christmas ‘tough’ after teen girls were shot to death
Video
