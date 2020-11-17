CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project collecting items for annual toy drive

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The CMPD Explorers Christmas Project is coming to an end. THANK YOU to everyone who donated – because of your wonderful donations FOX 46 and CMPD gets to bring toys, clothes, and food to thousands of families in need this holiday season.

There are still several ways for individuals and groups to get involved which include:​

Donate Toys

If you would like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Charlotte Fire Stations​ or​ CMPD Division Offices.​

Toy Donation Guidelines

Toys for children between the age of 0 to 14-years-old

No violent toys

New unwrapped toys (You can always provide gift wrapping paper with your donated toys)

Make A Donation

We understand that sponsoring a child or family for Christmas takes time. If you prefer, leave the shopping to us! You can make a monetary donation to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Explorers Post.

Donors can make a monetary donation through PayPal by clicking here.

Donors can make a monetary donation through Venmo to: CMPD Explorers Program

Since 1974, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the CMPD Police Explorers have partnered with the community to provide a Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte.

When this project started, the Police Department helped 15 families by providing them with gifts for their children. Today, the project is much larger and provides gifts to thousands of children across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

Another goal of CMPD Explorers Christmas Project is to provide assistance to families that may experience an emergency situation during the Holidays. These family referrals come from Police Officers and Firefighters that respond to emergency calls for service during the holidays.

A program of this size goes well beyond the reach of what the CMPD and the Explorer Post can do on their own. It is only through the generous giving of other people that we can meet the need that is present in our community.