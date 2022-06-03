(QUEEN CITY NEWS)- The warm weather isn’t the only thing you can enjoy this weekend. Festival season has arrived and you know what that means, it’s food, music and rides galore!

Starting Friday, you can experience a variety of dishes from black-owned restaurants as Eat Black Charlotte kicks off leaving your taste buds wanting more up until June 12th.

You can dance away that food in Waxhaw for the return of Jammin by the Tracks every 1st and third Friday now until august, giving you a summer concert vibe under the Waxhaw water tower free of charge.

If you have a need for speed, a soapbox derby race is taking place at the Gaston All American Fair at Eastridge mall with all of your favorite carnival foods and games.

On Saturday two festivals will be underway, first up the Lavender Bloom Festival is returning in Dallas with plenty of attractions for the kiddos featuring a petting zoo and lavender express train.

You can wrap up your weekend with the South End Wine and Hops Festival offering 75 wines and 25 local craft brews.

Be sure to use the hashtag #QCChecklist on social media!