CLT Checklist: The South End rail-trail cleanup is back!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One man’s idea to clean up is now inspiring locals to pitch in and pick up.

Michael Martelette is the founder of the South End Rail Trail cleanup. Michael shared his thoughts on creating something like this for the community.

“Just having the idea and seeing so many people accept and adopt that to really have a great time and give back to the local community,” said Michael.

Michael’s mission behind the South End rail-trail clean-up has people like Nicole lining up to volunteer.

“Been volunteering since day one with the cleanup and trash pickup for 3 years. Brings people together where you can meet your neighbors you’ve never met before that just come out and help clean up,” says Nicole Cleary.

It’s not just the people who live in South End lending a hand.

“Toddlers, to grandparents, we’ve had a little league baseball team, you know corporate team building events come out,” said Michael.

The organization says giving up your free time isn’t easy to do so they are making it worth your while.

“The event is free of charge, we also provide you with all of the cleanup supplies and provide you with t-shirts, drawstring bags filled with goodies, raffle prizes, and a free drink ticket from our host sponsors at the Union as a big way to celebrate the volunteers and their efforts for cleaning up the rail trail,” says Michael.

All participants will meet at the New Bern station between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. before starting the cleanup.

The biggest takeaway from this experience has been to stop littering and enjoying so many people coming out to keep Charlotte beautiful.

If you are interested in participating, the next clean-up will be Saturday, October 16th. If you can’t make it this weekend they will be hosting other cleanup opportunities on November 20th and December 11th.

You can RSVP to attend here.

When you decide to take that extra step to keep Charlotte beautiful, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!