CLT Checklist: Ninja Nation facility opens in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you want to feel, act and compete like a ninja warrior, all you have to do is head to Huntersville.

Ninja Nation is an indoor obstacle course made for kids, teens, and young adults located on 14120 Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC.

The owner Kevin Cassidy was a Hollywood stuntman that wanted to bring some of that excitement for others to enjoy.

“It’s pretty much like a competitive playground. You can always play, train or compete,” says Cassidy.

Emma Everidge told Fox 46’s Lexus Wilson about her experience and living out her dream she begged her parents for.

“I just love the experience, I watched American Ninja Warrior and I just loved it. I thought that one day I was going to be on it and when this place opened I begged my parents for days and days to come and on the first day that I came I was just crazy! There was everything here and I felt like a ninja,” said Emma.

Cassidy says “It’s kinda like the tv show, American ninja warrior but a little slimmed down version for kids. A little more approachable way bigger space. We have anything for anyone between 5-years-old and 25-year-old pros that can come and play, train and get on a team and have a birthday party.”

From monkeying around to body fitness or even just a plain ole wipeout, having fun is the biggest accomplishment.

“Finally seeing the kids smiling and laughing and playing, and the parents saying man my kids really never engage this is great, they are really coming out of their shell. All of those things are really the reason that I did it and getting all of that feedback has really been great,” said Cassidy.

All participants must sign a waiver to play. You can click here for more information.

