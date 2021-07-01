CLT Checklist: An outdoor party for you and your furry friend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time to let the dogs out for some summer time fun.

Skiptown Dog Park and Bar is gearing up for the summer with you and your dog in mind.

“Biggie” visited Skiptown for the first time and boy was he in for a treat. And we aren’t talking your usual run in the park, even though it looks like a few furry friends are dressed for the beach.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with Ronald Minoque who detailed Biggie’s first visit. “We live in a one bedroom apartment so it gets pretty small, so to be able to take him out to a place like this to let him roam around and interact with other dogs is really awesome.”

A Luau themed paw-ty is one of many summer events on Skiptown’s summer calendar.

“Skiptown is South End’s backyard for pets and people. It’s super fun and unique. It’s the place where people can show their pets just how much they love them” Support Manager Liz Fitzpatrick said.

Skiptown is located on 222 Rampart Street in Charlotte.

Dog-loving customers are welcoming pet-friendly options for dogs of all sizes.

Liz said, “We do have a ton of reoccurring events that take place. We have Trivia every Tuesday and live music on Thursdays.”

Standard bar rules apply for the human companions. Welcome to anyone over 21.

“Not wearing masks anymore and the vaccinations rolling out are definitely a step towards normalcy and hopefully we can only go forward from here. But really loving it so far,” Ronald said.

Aubrey Fletcher said, “It’s been an awesome experience every time we come. Even from the staff they are always working and looking over the dogs.”

A pool party is set for July 25. You can sign up online here. All guests who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Food trucks are also accessible for guests on certain days. Chucks Cheese Steaks was out front serving guests during the Luau Party.

When you decide to take your pup to one of these events, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!