CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Simmons YMCA in east Charlotte will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The clinic will be open at the YMCA at 6824 Democracy Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MCPH said the vaccine is free to anyone who registers for an appointment.

Click here to select a vaccination time.

Anyone with questions can call 980-314-9400 or email MeckCVMS@mecknc.gov.