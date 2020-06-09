YMCA of Greater Charlotte votes to remove CPI Security CEO’s name from new Steele Creek location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced on Tuesday that a new, much-needed YMCA scheduled to be built in the highly diverse Steele Creek area will no longer be named after CPI’s CEO Ken Gill and his family following his recent email comments.

The new YMCA facility was to be named after Ken Gill and his family as lead contributors.

“The Y is committed to equity, inclusion, and opportunity for all, and we are especially focused on racial inequity experienced by African Americans in our community,” the YMCA said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are aware of CPI CEO Ken Gill’s recent email comments. We denounce these comments that were hurtful and are at odds with our intent to be a unifying force, a community convener and a place free of racism.”

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte board voted on Monday that the new Steele Creek location will not be named Gill Family YMCA. They have also offered to return to the Gill family capital funds received to date.

Charlotte’s two professional sports franchises and two universities have also canceled their partnerships with the North Carolina home security company after the firm’s CEO told an activist he should focus on black-on-black crime rather than the George Floyd protests.

Gill issued an apology for his comments Saturday on Twitter, but it failed to stem the response from teams and athletic departments that had been sponsored by CPI.

A few hours after Gill apologized, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI. The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit on Sunday, as did the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the minor league Charlotte Knights.

The controversy began when Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the death of George Floyd. Gill responded by telling Millares to “spend your time in a more productive way. … A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”