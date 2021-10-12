Worker Shortage Trends: Teens choosing to stay off the clock

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite nationwide optimism that September would be a booming month of hiring, fewer than 200,000 positions were filled last month according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nearly two years after mass layoffs, hiring signs continue to hang from businesses across the Charlotte area.

Sandy Katopodis, owner of Dine N said she has been fortunate that the majority of her workers stuck around after the pandemic, fully staffing her Pineville location.

“I have kept my banner up in order to try to get applicants for our other restaurant,” Katopodis said.

The inability to find staff has been one of a variety of reasons other restaurants around her were forced to close in recent months.

“Some of the employment that is missing in that 16-19 age range,” CBIZ Labor Analyst Phil Noftsinger said.

While economists were optimistic following the end of enhanced unemployment benefits last month, the majority of teenage workers did not qualify to begin with.

“Remember the 16–19-year-old age range probably isn’t getting unemployment benefits because they are working part-time,” Noftsinger said.

A small business hiring reporter conducted Noftsinger shows there are about five million fewer workers compared to pre-pandemic. People with a high school degree or below make up nearly half of that.

“Families are sitting around the dinner table. Their kids and teenagers are back in high school, they are back to doing high school activities. Maybe parents are saying, ‘hey, that is great. I’m ok with that, but I don’t know if I want you going and working in a restaurant, exposing yourself to a broader public,” Noftsinger said.

Katopodis said she does not rely on that demographic, solely because her locations are primarily open during the school day.

“I have been very fortunate throughout this on Saturdays I have always had a teenager that works and through the summertime too,” she said.