Woman pushing shopping cart fatally struck by vehicle on Beatties Ford, police say

A woman who was pushing a shopping cart near Beatties Ford Road was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight Tuesday, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 3000 Beatties Ford Road.

Officers found an adult female who had been walking and was struck by a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed the woman was pushing a shopping cart and entered the road directly in front of traffic when she was struck. The driver attempted to avoid the woman, the police report indicated. The man pulled over, got out of his vehicle, attempted to tend to the woman, and called police.

Neither speed or impairment are considered factors and no charges are expected at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

