Woman killed, infant injured in 3-car crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has died and an infant was injured in a three-car crash in west Charlotte Sunday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The crash happened at 5:42 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on Billy Graham Pky southbound just prior to Morris Field. Traffic was being diverted onto Josh Birmingham.

All SB lanes on Billy Graham Pkwy are closed due to an accident. All traffic is being diverted to the airport exit. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/ULsyGJVVrl — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) June 14, 2020

According to police, the crash involved three vehicles. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and an infant was rushed to the hospital by Medic.

“Additional information will be sent out once our Major Crash Detectives have had a chance to conduct their investigation,” CMPD Lieutenant Andy Harris said Sunday night.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.