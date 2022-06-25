CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an overnight shooting near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. Saturday near 4100 Dinglewood Ave.

Officers said an adult woman was found lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives, operations command, CSI, victim services, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the 47th homicide of the year in Charlotte.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time, and this remains an active investigation.