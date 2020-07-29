Police: Grandmother killed by stray bullet was attending 11-year-old’s birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday a woman who was fatally struck by a bullet over the weekend near Camp North End was an innocent victim.

Wilma Petty, 63, was attending an 11-year-old’s birthday party near W. 28th and Pine Streets when she was struck by a stray bullet around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

According to CMPD, multiple people who were unknown to those organizing the birthday party showed up to the event, and shortly after gunfire rang out.

There is still no ‘official suspect’ and police haven’t had much luck gathering information. There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A 63-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday in North #Charlotte. Her pastor, John Cleghorn, calls it a case of the “haves” and “have nots” being exposed. He says people living in the area where Wilma Petty was shot are living in a “forgotten cul de sac.” 😢 @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/zh7ByWrwWf — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) July 29, 2020

Petty attended a local church and the pastor of her church spoke at Wednesday’s briefing. He described her as a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and a person who spent her entire life in Charlotte.

Petty worked as a caregiver and was well-liked within the community, CMPD said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.