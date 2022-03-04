CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near Reedy Creek Park Thursday night in northeast Charlotte, according to police.

The accident happened at 8:22 p.m. Monday, Thursday, March 3, in the 4000 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2012 Cadillac SRX SUV with front-end damage and an unresponsive woman, identified as Jennifer Ann Northrup, 44, lying in the road.

Charlotte Fire responded to the scene and declared Northrup deceased from her injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the Cadillac was traveling northeast on East W.T. Harris Blvd. Police said Northrup attempted to cross East W.T. Harris Blvd. from east to west. Northrup crossed directly into the path of the Cadillac and was struck.

The driver brought her vehicle to a stop and immediately called 9-1-1 to report the collision, police said. This area was not well lit, and Northrup was not crossing in a marked crosswalk or intersection, CMPD said.

Excessive speed and impairment are not contributing factors to the crash. Impairment of Northrup is not suspected, but toxicology results are pending, CMPD said.

There were no other vehicles involved. The driver involved in this accident was wearing her seat belt and was not injured in the collision. Northrup’s family has been notified of her death.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.