Woman fatally struck attempting to cross street in N CLT, police say

Charlotte police are investigating a fatal car accident from Friday night where a pedestrian was killed.

Officers responded to calls regarding a pedestrian-involved car accident around 11 p.m. near 1100 W. Sugar Creek road. Melba Aguilar-Amaya, 34, was found lying in the street suffering injuries. She was taken to CMC Main where she was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation shows Aguilar-Amaya was attempting to run across the roadway before crossing in front of a Ford Explorer and being struck. The Ford remained on the scene.

Impairment is suspected for the victim, the police report indicated, and speed or impairment do not appear to be factors for the driver.

This remains an active investigation.

