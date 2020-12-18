Woman arrested and charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting of Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman has been arrested for the death of a 23-year old man that took place Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte, the CMPD said.

Stoni Asbury, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of Jontavius Demond Hall, 23.

During a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Pavilion Boulevard and University City Blvd., police officers heard several gunshots before finding Hall with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Caroway Street around midnight.

The death was ruled as a homicide and officers arrested Asbury on Thursday, authorities said.

