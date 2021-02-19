Rat-infested Tent City cleanup expected to begin Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite warnings earlier in the week, there were no arrests in the homeless encampment known as “Tent City” as the 5 p.m. deadline came Friday evening.

Mecklenburg County Health Officials said Friday afternoon they had placed more than 200 people in temporary hotels.

County leaders say a rat infestation in the area needs to be eradicated.

Around 20 residents of tent city declined the offer. Anyone staying in the area after the deadline risk trespassing charges.

“It will be up to the property owners to determine the best way to get those people removed,” said County Manager Dena Diorio. “They could certainly try to clean up the area around the people still there.”

Property owners are expected to begin cleaning up at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

County leaders say there’s no timeline for when the rat infestation will be eradicated.

“I would advise people who live around the area to be aware of their surroundings, if they see any rodents they need to contact pest control,” said County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris says many of the property owners have indicated they will install permanent fencing in hopes of keeping people from returning.