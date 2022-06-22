CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been more than a year now since “Tent City” was cleared out in Charlotte’s north end, due to a growing rat infestation.

Since then, the area’s homeless population has been left to find alternative places to go. One of those places is a shut-down gas station on South Boulevard.

“They’ll run us off before too long,” said Robert Sellers, who has been staying there.

People in the community have been noticing a growing homeless population there, near the intersection of South Boulevard and Woodlawn.

Charlotte city officials say since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the country are seeing an increase in people experiencing homelessness. Here in the Queen City, it’s no different.

As of April 30, of this year, the number of people experiencing homelessness stood at 3,219 and growing.

“It’s hard,” Sellers said.

Sleeping bags and signs line the outside of the old gas station.

“We clean the place up every day,” Sellers said. “We sweep and we clean up trash.”

A group of men and women are calling the land home, at least for the time being.

“It’s called ‘blowing up the spot,'” Sellers said. “When you’re homeless, you stay somewhere where you feel comfortable and safe.”

When “Tent City” cleared out early last year, a lot of the area’s homeless population was left with nowhere to go.

“It’s rough out here,” Sellers said. “If you can get through one day, that’s good.”

Shelters fill up easily and carry with them certain requirements.

“You have to have a COVID shot and if you don’t have that, you have to have a social security card and an ID,” said Sellers. “If you don’t have that, you can’t stay there.”

Since the gas station at South and Woodlawn shut down about three months ago, the corner has transformed into a small community of sorts.

“We do see more people here– I was the fourth guy to come here,” Sellers said. “You have to pull your own weight. It’s just like being at home. You have rules and stuff– the same thing here. You have to fly a sign in the heat just like everybody else.”

People are paying attention.

“They’ll come by and drop off water and food,” Sellers said. “They’ll pass out two to three dollars to everybody.”

The group says it doesn’t let just anybody stay there, but those that are allowed, are welcomed in without judgment.

“I’m not God or Jesus, I can’t judge nobody,” Sellers said. “I’m not here to judge nobody– that’s for sure.”

When Queen City News asked Sellers if he thinks the area will become the next “Tent City,” he said no.