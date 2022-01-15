Winter Weather Forecast: Sleet, freezing rain, snow begins Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday will be quiet ahead of our winter storm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. This is your time to prepare. Do you have a flashlight and batteries in case power goes out? Do you have extra snacks and games to pass the time on Sunday? Think ahead, today is your day to get last-minute errands done.

Snow starts to roll in Saturday night, probably around midnight-2 AM. We’ll start with a burst of snow for most of the area. By morning, a layer of warm air upstairs in the atmosphere will start to melt and refreeze the snow in spots.

SNOW: This will be a snow event near/ north of I-40. Expect heavy snow almost all day on Sunday. Totals near 1 foot are possible in the highest elevations. ~4-8” are expected in the foothills. Charlotte won’t see too much snow, our window for snow will be much shorter. 1-2” is possible mainly at the start and end of the event.

ICE: Where you don’t have snow, you will have ICE. Freezing rain and sleet could really pile up in the Piedmont. Totals up to 0.5” are possible around Charlotte and areas southeast.

Timing it Out: When to expect snow, ice and rain in Charlotte this weekend

IMPACTS:

— ROADS WILL BE DANGEROUS – Whether it’s heavy snow or ice, roads will be slick, treacherous, and downright dangerous. Please stay home. If you must go out in an emergency, make sure you have a winter safety kit in the car (blanket, snacks, water, scrapers, charged phone…in case you get stuck).

— POWER PROBLEMS – With ice impacting a lot of the area, especially Charlotte, there is a high concern that trees and power lines may come down. Building ice and gusty winds will put stress on any hanging tree limbs and power lines. I am expecting at least scattered, if not widespread, power outages. Have supplies handy just in case!

The storms will work on exiting with a final dose of lighter snow Sunday night. We should be dry by Monday morning BUT temperatures will be well below freezing. Snow and ice will refreeze, icy roads will be a big concern Monday morning.

Sunshine returns Monday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees. Watch for more refreeze/ black ice opportunities going into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 46.

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: SNOW/ ICE*

Tonight: Snow starts. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Winter storm – Heavy snow or icy mix depending on where you live. High: 34