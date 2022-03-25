CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been weeks since a popular Charlotte DJ was tragically killed and still no arrests in the case. His widow is calling the shootout that killed the innocent man “reckless.”

The people who killed Jimmy Freiberg have not been caught.

Vanessa Freiberg, Jimmy’s widow said an arrest would give her closure, but she said she’s still numb, and none of this even seems real.

“He knew how to talk to people, he was your people man,” said Vanessa Freiberg.

Vanessa said her husband never met a stranger, and he won her over pretty instantly.

“Charming, just like he would be with everybody else, persuasive and persistent,” said Vanessa.

Jimmy was the life of the party, a popular DJ and manager of nightlife spots and most recently, his wife said he found his passion working at a sports memorabilia store.

But his real loves were his wife, his 25-year-old son, and his 5-year-old daughter.

“His son had asked him to see Batman with him, I said you go do your boys’ night, and I’ll do a little girls’ night with our daughter,” said Vanessa.

That was March 4, 2022.

The next thing Vanessa remembers is being awakened by her dog and hearing noises outside their apartment around 3 a.m. on March 5.

She got her daughter to a safe room.

And then she saw Jimmy running towards her. He collapsed on the floor.

“I give him CPR, I put pressure on the wound, but at the point, there was just so much blood loss, that I knew being in the medical profession, there was no hope, but my conscience and my soul just wishes there was something more I could have done,” said Vanessa.

Jimmy died.

He was an innocent victim. There was a shootout in the parking lot, and a bullet came through their apartment hitting Jimmy.

“It’s senseless and the only thing I can find words for was it worth it? And it probably wasn’t but that’s not for me to take on, that’s for them, at the end of the day, they know and that’s for them to live with,” said Vanessa.

As police search for Jimmy’s killer, Vanessa remembers her beloved husband.

“I have to be strong for the children, and we have to learn how to keep his memory alive because it’s who he was and what he wanted,” said Vanessa.

Vanessa said she’s confident that the people or person who killed Jimmy will be caught. Police released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle.

They believe it’s a dark gray or black, Dodge Challenger or Charger. They’re asking anyone who may know more information about the car or about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Callers can remain anonymous.