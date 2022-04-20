CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On any given day at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, you’re likely to see a cab at the ready — coming in, picking up, and heading out.

But just a few steps away, there are others that are doing the same, but they are drivers for ride-share services.

It is a tale of a modern age — Uber and Lyft have usurped taxi cab companies in a significant portion of the market share.

“I took a cab from the airport in Miami to my hotel, and now I’m taking an Uber home,” said Mike Miller.

Ride-share and cab companies — in many ways — do the same things but in largely different ways.

But in Mecklenburg County, cab companies are experiencing an issue — there are fewer cabs, and cab drivers on the road — and companies said it has nothing to do with the popularity of Uber and Lyft.

“A lot of drivers got sick, a lot of drivers passed away,” said Mohamed Moustafa, who owns Universal Cab. “A lot of drivers quit driving taxis and went to trucking.”

Moustafa noted that ride-share services are treated differently than cab companies, which are held to a different standard in the eyes of the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg. Taxicab licenses are maintained by the county, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department maintains a Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board.

Uber’s and Lyfts have no such oversight or restrictions, Moutstafa said.

“There are no rules, no fees, and you work and make money,” he said.

If you are seeing fewer cabs in Charlotte, it is not your imagination.

Queen City News reached out to Mecklenburg County on the hard numbers of taxicab licenses issued, which have to be renewed every year, and usually around the first of the year.

In 2019, 407 licenses were issued.

In 2021, 272 licenses were issued.

Moustafa said he has seen the downturn for himself with his business while emphasizing the importance of taxicabs in the transportation system for any city.

Out of the dozens of cars he has, he has “two or three drivers right now,” he said.