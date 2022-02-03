While states are considering unions for Amazon workers, experts say NC likely won’t

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Could Amazon workers in North Carolina be forming a union soon? Experts say, not so fast.

Just because states like Alabama and New York are considering unions for Amazon workers, that likely won’t be the case in North Carolina. Experts say, historically, states in the South haven’t supported unions.

“A lot of that has to do with the history of villainizing unions and what they do versus what they’re framed that they do,” said Jason Windett, an Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte, “The two cases in New York and Alabama couldn’t be more polar opposite.”

Windett said the two states view unions differently and their decision could be a blueprint of what’s to come.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if the New York case, the Staten Island case, passed and they unionized. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Alabama vote failed again, simply because of preferences of the individual workers within those states,” said Windett.

He said unless there’s a mass unionization effort, prices won’t likely be impacted. Even then, it’s still up to Amazon to decide how they’d want to defray that cost.

“They could just take it out of the corporate profits, which when you’re discussing reallocation of resources within a big business, is never going to be popular with owners and shareholders,” said Windett.