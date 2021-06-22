Where to celebrate the 4th of July and watch fireworks in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the U.S. on July 4, 1776.

The Continental Congress proclaimed the original 13 colonies free of the monarch of Britain, King George III two days before and made it official on the fourth.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Check out a list of local Fourth of July celebrations below:

2021 Skyshow Charlotte

Sunday, July 4, Truist Field, 324 S Mint Street, Charlotte, NC

SkyShow is returning to Charlotte for 2021! This 4th of July fireworks show will take place in Truist Field, after the Charlotte Knights play the Norfolk Tides. Read more here.

The game starts at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th, 2021, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets will most likely sell out, so don’t delay! Tickets start at just $11 for the Home Run Porch (standing room only.) Seated tickets start at $29.

White Water Center Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4, U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC

Mark your calendars for Fourth of July Celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center! This dog-friendly event will be held from open to close on Jul 3, 2021, to Jul 4, 2021, at U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC, US. Admission is free. Visit Website

Celebrate America Fireworks Show at Carowinds

Summer means fireworks and you can count on Carowinds to deliver a fantastic fireworks show. Join us for our Celebrate America Fireworks Show on May 29 and 30, and July 3 and 4, at 8:45 p.m. for an impressive display of patriotic fanfare complemented by an all-American soundtrack. This is a show you don’t want to miss!

To help minimize traffic delays on Carowinds Blvd., to exit from Carowinds please follow Pleasant Rd. to Gold Hill Rd. to I-77. Another option is to make a right out of Carowinds and take Westinghouse Blvd. to I-77. South Carolina State Troopers will be at the exit to direct traffic. We appreciate your cooperation. Visit website.

Harrisburg’s 4th of July Celebration

The Town of Harrisburg is ecstatic to announce our 2021 July 4th Celebration. The event will be held on Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 4th. The parade will be held on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021. Visit website.

Lake Wylie Annual Fireworks Display

Sunday, July 4, 9:30 PM – 10 PM, Dusk – approximately 9:30 PM, Lake Wylie by the Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C> Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie.

Best Viewing: The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s outside deck, Rey Azteca deck at Lake Wylie Plaza, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza on patio at Lake Wylie Plaza, Bagel Boat, and Long Cove Resort

Fees/Admission: Since Lake Wylie Community Fireworks Display is funded solely through donations, your support of this wonderful event is really needed in order for the event to continue. Please send your contribution in any amount to:

Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund

One Thunderbird Lane

Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Red, White and Belmont, 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4, 6 PM – 10:30 PM, Main Street, Belmont, NC

Birkdale Village’s 4th of July Celebration

Grab your red, white and blue crew and join us for a 4th of July celebration!

Have the kiddos bring their bikes and decorate with us before the bike parade around Birkdale Commons Parkway. Following the bike parade, will be an block party in the Grove with magicians, special performers, face painters and more!

10AM – 10:45AM: Bike decorating in the Grove (decorations will be provided by Birkdale Village)

11AM – 11:30AM: Huntersville Police Department leads the Bike Parade down Birkdale Commons Parkway

11:45AM – 1PM: Block Party in the Grove with a live DJ, face painters, stilt walkers, magicians and more!

Fort Mill Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 3, 5 PM, Free, Downtown Fort Mill, Fort Mill, SC, 29715

“Get ready for an exciting evening filled with food, fireworks and fun as the Town of Fort Mill hosts its Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2021! The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with music and food along Main Street in downtown Fort Mill.

Vendors and merchants will line the street, along with a selection of food and shaved ice trucks. The 246 Army Band will play a selection of patriotic music from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a DJ and other musical entertainment. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, including outdoor games, face painting and balloon artists.

Make sure to stop by the Main Street Bandstand at 8:45 p.m. for our Independence Day ceremony, which includes patriotic musical performances and the posting of the colors from the Fort Mill Fire Department Honor Guard. Stick around for the annual firing of the town cannons at the end of the ceremony and our highly anticipated Independence Day fireworks show at 9:15.”

City of Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration

This festival has established itself as THE event to attend for July 4th. Already one of the largest July holiday festivals in the region, it continues to grow every year. Join us this year as we celebrate America’s freedom with good ol’ Southern hospitality in Downtown Gastonia.

Eight city blocks of family fun awaits you. Live music, food, food, and more food, crafts, jewelry, games, art, music, entertainment, eating contests, car show, carnival rides, and of course one of the best fireworks shows in the entire Southeast! Visit page here.

Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration

The annual land parade will be held on Saturday, July 3rd. This year we will have Lucas McFadden from CN2 and WRHI MC’ing the parade.

CALLING ALL GOLF CARTS! Tega Cay continues to embrace our golf cart culture that makes our city so unique. We want your most creative golf carts for this year’s parade as Carolina Golf Cars will be providing prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

1st Place: Speaker Bar Stereo System w/ Installation

2nd Place: $100 Gift Certificate to Carolina Golf Cars

3rd Place: $50 Gift Certificate to Carolina Golf Cars

FLOATS AND GROUP ENTRIES All floats, neighborhood groups, community groups, business entries, moving vehicles and group of walkers are required to register to participate in our parade and to be assigned a staging location.

To be added to this growing list, please email digital@fox46.com with your information