CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Noticing a certain smell coming from a northeast Charlotte neighborhood? The Charlotte Fire Department says not to worry – it’s only a mercaptan leak.

Charlotte Fire said Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near the 1400 block of Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte.

Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical and does not pose a risk to public safety, fire officials said. Mercaptan is injected into natural gas to give a distinctive smell.

“Natural gas itself has no smell. The Charlotte Fire Department’s Communication Center began receiving numerous calls about a strong natural gas/chemical odor in multiple locations in the Hidden Valley and University City areas,” the Charlotte Fire Department shared on social media.

With current weather patterns, the odor should dissipate, fire officials said.

If you believe you smell a natural gas odor or have a medical life-threatening emergency, Charlotte Fire is encouraging folks to call emergency services or 9-1-1.

This isn’t the first time Charlotte Fire has reported a mercaptan leak. Just over one week ago, a mercaptan leak was reported in the city. It was caused by the destruction of mercaptan tanks by a local company and caused numerous people to call 911 regarding the strong gasoline-like smell.