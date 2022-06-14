CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s an ad that has many scratching their heads.

The ad features Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles advocating for more transportation options. It ends with a call to action to “tell Raleigh [to] increase public transportation funding for Charlotte.”

“Why did they do it? To what end? Who is the audience?” Questioned Professor of political science at Davidson College, Susan Roberts. “The audience is not voters because she’s not going to have a hard time getting re-elected.”

Roberts says it’s an issue advocacy ad normally meant to highlight certain political issues instead of specific candidates.

“I think it’s a good one to look at because it raises some questions, but it’s also just an odd bird,” she said.

Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund spent a total of $750,000 on the ad telling Queen City News it’s aimed at the Raleigh area. The organization advocates for climate-related goals. They say they worked with Mayor Lyles to create the ad in an effort to get the Legislature and Governor to “understand the region’s mass transit needs;” in other words, they want the state budget to support public transportation expansion in Charlotte.

The timing is interesting. Charlotte City Council just approved the gold line extension despite doubts from the CATS CEO about the current design. They also approved a plan that includes moving the Charlotte Transportation Center underground.

Some question whether or not Raleigh answers the door when Charlotte comes knocking.

“To contact Raleigh on behalf of Charlotte, in my estimation and history in this area,” Roberts said, “is not something that’s going to yield a lot of results.”

The Natural Resources Defense Council received $100 million from the Bezos Earth Fund in 2020 as one of the first recipients of his $10 billion fund for combating climate change

Queen City News reached out to Mayor Vi Lyles’ office for more information on her end. They said their campaign spokesperson would reach back out, but as of the airing of this story has yet to do so.