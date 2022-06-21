CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For a lot of Charlotte residents, the importance of the Unified Development Ordinance, an almost 700-page document, is getting lost in translation.

But the community needs to understand the UDO because it’s going to set in motion the next 20 years of development in Charlotte and will be really hard to change once it’s passed.

The UDO is basically the recipe for putting the 2040 comprehensive plan in place.

“So it sets out the rules and the regulations that you have to follow in order to develop in the community,” said Alyson Craig, the Interim Planning Director for the City of Charlotte. “So the comprehensive plan is broader than that is the overarching vision of how we want to see charlotte grow and evolve over time.”

Craig says the City is having open office hours and engagement sessions for community members to learn more about the plan.

For Councilman Tariq Bokhari, there are a few main parts of the UDO that residents need to know about.

“First and foremost is single-family zoning,” Bokhari said. If you have a neighbor that has a single-family house after this is done, that could be bulldozed, and they could put a duplex, a triplex all the way up to a quadplex, without having to get any additional approvals or anything like that.”

Bokhari says many people are worried this is going to cause gentrification and decimate the affordability of housing in an already tough market. When asked what type of financial safeguards are in place to avoid those issues, Craig said there aren’t any.

“So that’s not something that we can regulate,” Craig explained. “We can’t say that you know, only like this person, or that person can’t buy a home, or they can’t sell it for the price that they determined.”

But Craig says the city is working to establish anti-displacement committees to avoid that problem.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington still has questions and concerns about the plan in relation to the issues Bokhari brought up.

“My neighborhood itself is already over half owned by out-of-state investment companies,” Watlington said. “And because of that, when you start to look at how development happens, and what the incentives are to develop on already-cheap land, especially in places where it’s easier to assemble larger parcels because the people who live there don’t have an ownership stake in the property. That’s where you start to see gentrification.”

The public hearing for the most recent draft of the UDO is set for July 11th, and the final vote is at the beginning of August.