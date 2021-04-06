What goes up, must come down: Drawbridge battle on Four Mile Creek Greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Drawbridge drama is unfolding in Mecklenburg County after an official told a homeowner he had to tear down the small bridge behind his home because it’s interfering with county-owned space.

The homeowner says it’s all pretty crazy, telling FOX 46 that he can raise this drawbridge so that it’s not on county property at all, but the county still claims they own the airspace above the land.

“This is done for Murphy. He’s the hero of this story,” Jeremy Stephenson said.

Murphy is Stephenson’s 11-year-old chocolate lab who just wants to make his way to the greenway.

“When it rains on the bank, it gets really slick and he’s not able to make it up and down,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson put up a drawbridge to help Murphy get from his home over to the Four Mile Creek Greenway in south Charlotte.

“This is absolutely our dream home. We run on the greenway multiple times per week and our friends do as well.”

But as Murphy’s Law would have it, the drawbridge is causing some issues. Mecklenburg County says the structure isn’t allowed. In an email to Stephenson, they said, in part:

“Good afternoon Mr. Stephenson, even though this structure is able to be lifted, it is still our request that it be removed from Mecklenburg County land and airspace.”

Stephenson said he was shocked by the county’s response.

“It is absolutely crazy that somebody thought this being lifted in the air, and crossing the line like end zone breaking the plane, if that’s really what we’re working on, that’s pretty ridiculous,” Stephenson said.

He says he showed the county pictures and claims he can raise the drawbridge up even higher, all the way to a 90-degree angle, and it wouldn’t be in the county’s airspace.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I don’t see that’s creating an airspace issue at all, it’s kind of ridiculous to me,” neighbor Dave Kinder said.

Stephenson doesn’t plan on tearing down the drawbridge.

“It’s not hurting anybody, right?” said Ana Jeri. “It’s kind of essential for his family and his dog.”

In fact, he wants to engineer something that would allow him to raise the bridge with just the push of a button so that he and Murphy can make it to their little paradise.

“Basically, it’s an oasis in the middle of a million-person city,” Stephenson said.

So, who does own the air space? FOX 46 looked around and some websites say air space covers the area that could reasonably be used in connection with the land.

Mecklenburg County said they’re checking on that claim to air space, but FOX 46 has not yet heard back.