CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another Mecklenburg County High School football team is in violation of the rules. West Charlotte High School has to forfeit last fall’s football season, pay a $250 fine, and return any play-off game money.

It’s all because of an ineligible player-residence requirement.

This is the second CMS school, though, with player ineligibility issues leading to a forfeited season. Myers Park High School had several players on its roster who were not from Charlotte.

“I feel like it’s unfair,” said West Charlotte High School Graduate Jaiya Jones. “That’s plainly it.”

West Charlotte High School graduates spent Thursday defending their alma mater.

“I feel like it’s very unfair to public schools in general,” Jones said.

“It just seems dumb to say, ‘he’s not in this district, so they can’t have the win,'” said West Charlotte High School Graduate Tyrez Davis. “Why?”

The Lions football team came out of the season overall with seven wins and four losses. Now, that all means nothing.

“You’re taking a win away that they earned themselves,” said Davis.

“I don’t feel like people are taking consideration of the children at this point,” Jones added. “When did we stop caring about the kids?”

The team had an ineligible player on its roster due to residency, which is against the rules of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

“And you just take that away from them,” said Jones. “Not just for one kid, but for all of them. That’s unfair.”

“They worked for this and did all they had to do to get to this point,” said Davis. “And then you say they can’t have the win?”

West Charlotte isn’t the first high school being punished for such a penalty. The Myers Park football team was fined for the same thing just a month ago and forced to forfeit its last season as well.

“Some people get scholarships and stuff, this is their livelihood,” said Jones. “Where are they gonna go, what are they gonna do?”

It’s a rule the proud West Charlotte alum said shouldn’t leave the players punished.

“A teenager can’t choose the house they live in, that’s entirely unfair to them,” said Davis. “It’s more so blame the parents for their own living situation.”

Queen City News reached out to West Charlotte High School’s head football coach, but he didn’t have any comments to share at this time. QCN also reached out to the school’s athletic director, but did not hear back.