CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A head football coach at West Charlotte High School was reinstated Monday after being suspended about two weeks ago, sources with QCN confirmed.

CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was ‘being investigated’ for eligibility issues.

Parents began taking action by starting a petition to reinstate Griener.

One mother said the complaints against Griener came from people who wanted his job.

“Greiner really uplifts those guys, and it’s bigger than football. He gets them ready for life,” said Rex Coble, whose son is a freshman on the football team.

West Charlotte High School’s first game will be against Butler Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:00 p.m.