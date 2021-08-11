Wesley Heights neighbors have a message for drivers: Slow down!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Residents in the Wesley Heights neighborhood are fed up with lead-footed drivers burning rubber down their streets. Courtney Mclellan told Fox 46 that drivers can be going so fast sometimes you don’t see them until they’re gone.

“Maybe 50 miles an hour speeding through running stop signs.”

Mclellan says that a solution to this speed problem was thought of months ago. Speed bumps were supposed to be installed along Woodruff Place but COVID derailed that project. She says a traffic study was conducted and found the traffic calming devices would be approved for the neighborhood.

“They measured how much traffic there was and the speeds at which people were going and we were approved because of that. Now they’re saying we have to go door to door to get signatures for it to be approved.”

Courtney’s husband Andrew says the speeding has to stop for the sake of his children’s safety and the neighborhood as a whole.

“Having people come through at 50, 60, 70 miles an hour down the road doesn’t do well to maintain the historic character of the neighborhood.

We have a lot of young families here and safety is paramount to us.’