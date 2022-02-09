Wells Fargo employees due back to the office by mid-March, regardless of COVID vaccination status

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly two years of working remotely will be no more for Wells Fargo employees. The financial services company said employees are due back to the office by mid-March after return plans were stop-and-go for months due to continuous spikes in COVID-19 cases.

In a memo sent out to employees, Wells Fargo states most employees, including customer-facing roles, will return under a hybrid flexible model beginning March 14, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Regardless of your vaccination status, you are expected to return to the office on your group’s schedule. Over time, we will continue to evolve our workplace expectations in order to build the model that best

serves our customers and our business,” Wells Fargo said in the memo.

Staff employees will return to work first, followed by contact-center employees and operations.

There is no change to the work schedules for essential employees, including those in branches, operations, and contact centers who currently report to a work location, Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo had planned to have a majority of their employees return back to the office in Sept. 2021 before the first wave of the Delta variant and then the Omicron variant during the winter.

The internal memo to employees states some fully vaccinated employees can voluntarily return to the office starting this week, as well as hold business meetings in person, travel, and visit clients.

Statement from Wells Fargo sent to Queen City News:

“Earlier today Wells Fargo announced its updated Return to Office plan.

As you will see in the attached memo – shared with all U.S. employees by Scott Powell, Chief Operating Officer – most U.S. employee groups, including those in customer-facing roles, employees in enterprise functions, and line of business support roles and technology, will begin to return to a hybrid flexible model starting March 14.

The memo also notes that we are resuming our voluntary early return for U.S. staff and client-facing employees starting today.”