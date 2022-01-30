Weekly Outlook: After a cold and blustery weekend, a slight uptick in temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a cold, blustery January weekend, we’ve got some slightly warmer weather to look ahead to this week.

With high pressure in charge, the first half of the week stays dry. Expect lots of sunshine with light wind. Temps will be in the cold upper 20s-low 30s in the morning but climb back into the 50s in the afternoons. In fact, we’ll be close to 60 on Wednesday.

That’s ahead of our next cold front that will slowly approach from the west by Thursday. As we tap into a warmer flow ahead of it, highs will end up in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday afternoons. But that comes with some rain. Expect showers to move in by the end of the day Thursday, and linger through Friday.

As colder air returns behind the front, some mountain snow is possible Friday night.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30.

Monday: Sun & clouds. High 54.