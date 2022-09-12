CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Like filling up at the pump, paying for parking has become a normal and expected part of a commute.

“Enter the license plate and make your payment,” future Charlotte resident Kelby Vargas said.

Earlier this year, Charlotte City Council increased parking fees by 50 cents, with plans to extend the pay period in Uptown and South End to also include Saturdays.

The new parking changes were set to start on Sept. 10.

“I do think that it is good tax revenue for the government to take our money, but at the same time, it would be really nice to have free parking,” Bianco said.

At the time, the City said the increased and more frequent fees would be dedicated to resurfacing activities.

On social media Saturday, the City said it was postponing the changes to review street parking and curb space throughout the City.

“I was just talking about parking and the municipality function in parking and how important it is to Charlotte,” owner and Rhino Market and Deli Robert Rondelez said.

Rondelez has four locations throughout Charlotte, including three shops that sit streetside.

“This particular one downtown is located close to office and apartments, so I don’t need the parking as much, but most of them need parking adjacent or parking next to it,” Rondelez said. “I think for the accessibility for the person who just wants to come down here and enjoy an afternoon with the museums and the parks, and places like the Rhino market, make it easier for them to park.”

According to the City, there are about 1,300 on-street parking spaces in Uptown.

The City says there will be more information regarding the parking action plan and public engagement opportunities in the coming months.