Wedding demand is up in Charlotte and so are the prices, business owners say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Flowers and Valentine’s Day go together. It’s one of the busiest days of the year for Southern Blossom Florist owner, Giovy Buyers.

“It’s insane,” laughed Giovy.

But here’s the thing, Valentine’s Day in 2022 is just the beginning of a busy year.

“The number has just been crazy,” said Giovy.

People have been coming into her shop all day, but it’s the emails in her inbox that have her feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“I have, like 75 requests, just for information or wedding consultations,” said Giovy.

There will be around 2.4 million weddings in 2022, according to data from the Wedding Report. That’s the highest number since 1984.

“This has been our busiest year, we’ve seen so many weddings in 2022,” said Avery Alexander.

Over at Savvy Bride Boutique in South End, Avery said some brides have been waiting years for their dresses and others have decided to just get married this year.

“A lot of brides are planning weddings in like six months and they’re trying to check things off the list as they go,” said Avery.

There’s a huge demand for dresses, venues, and flowers in Charlotte. Giovy said supply chain issues and inflation has caused the prices of flowers to increase drastically.

“What a wedding used to be, a minimum $4,000. This year, it’s probably going to be $7,000,” said Giovy.

As for Valentine’s Day, Giovy said, the wedding emails in her inbox will go unread for just a little bit longer.

“For all of you who have sent me an email I apologize, I will get back to you as soon as we can,” said Giovy.