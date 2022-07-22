John Gerenza and his wife, Caroline, celebrate their $1 million Powerball prize with a “Big Check.” (NC Education Lottery)

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — John Gerenza of Charlotte wanted a cigar so he stopped at a grocery store, decided to play Powerball too, and walked out with a ticket that would win him $1 million, NC Education Lottery officials said.

Gerenza’s $2 Quick Pick ticket, purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, matched numbers on five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win $1 million.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

“Obviously I was ecstatic,” said Gerenza, 62. “We still don’t believe it actually.”

He said he would like to use some of his winnings to take a family vacation to the beach.

This Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $119 million jackpot, or $69.2 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.