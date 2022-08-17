CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Waxhaw man who produced child pornography was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

43-year-old Waxhaw resident Jason Thrower will serve 27 years.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Thrower for possessing sexually explicit photos of minors in October of 2020. Detectives determined Thrower used a hidden camera to record two female minors undressing and showering, documents showed.

Agents from Homeland Security in both of the Carolinas began examining Thrower’s cell phone and other electronic devices, where videos and images were discovered, including images of children posing in underwear, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Court files also showed Thrower sexually molested a minor on multiple occasions.

He has been in federal custody since 2021. In addition to the sentence, Thrower will have to pay $550,100 in fines and register as a sex offender upon his release.