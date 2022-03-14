CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ring video appears to show a woman brazenly stealing a Black Lives Matter sign from a homeowner’s front yard in south Charlotte, according to video provided by the homeowner and a police report filed last week with CMPD.

The incident occurred last Friday around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Edgewater Drive in south Charlotte, according to a police report filed by the victim.

The video shows a car pulling up, a woman getting out from the driver’s side of the car, walking into the front yard, and taking down the sign. She then goes back to the car and she and the driver pull away.

The victim provided Ring video to QCN in hopes of Charlotte Police identifying the suspect, who appears to smile and wave before grabbing the sign from the front yard of the residence.

The victim stated the suspect was unknown to them. Charges would include misdemeanor larceny.

This is an active investigation.