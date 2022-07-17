CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Harris Teeter supermarket on South Tryon St. sold a $1 million lottery ticket, the North Carolina Lottery announced Sunday.

The $2 ticket was purchased at a Harris Teeter on S Tryon St. and matched all five white balls. The odds of winning all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The only Harris Teeter on S. Tryon St. appears to be near the North and South Carolina border at 13000 S Tryon.

The winner has 180 days to climb their prize.

There were no winners for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which climbs to $89 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since April and is now $530 million with the next drawing on Tuesday. It’s the 8th largest jackpot in the history of the game at over half a billion dollars.

NC Lottery says about $2.5 million is raised per day for state education.