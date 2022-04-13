CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte FBI bureau is investigating a suspect for possessing ‘destructive devices,’ court documents showed.

A warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court of Western North Carolina. The warrant states that fingerprints and swabs from the suspect were taken on Tuesday.

In the warrant, the FBI agent states there was probable cause to believe that the suspect received and possessed a firearm not registered to him and made a firearm in violation of federal laws. The documents state that a firearm is defined as a destructive device and can mean any explosive, incendiary, or bomb.

The documents state the suspect engaged in receiving explosive and incendiary devices that were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration.

Court documents revealed a roommate who was living with the suspect in 2020 at a Charlotte apartment complex was asked by the suspect to purchase chemicals for him because the suspect knew ordering a ‘certain amount would get him on the FBI list.’

The roommate told investigators that the suspect showed him “a disc-like device that he ignited in the yard behind their shared apartment.” After the device emitted a smoke cloud, documents state that the suspect called it a “poor man’s tear gas grenade” and if anyone were exposed to the fumes it could cause chemical burns.

The suspect reportedly told his roommate that having devices like that “would be beneficial” in situations like riots and protests and that he wanted to detonate the device in a protest crowd.

Court documents allege that the suspect made comments about harming other people, including “wouldn’t it be nice if we could just poison all the homeless,” and “It needs to be legal to slot Commies.” The roommate clarified to investigators “that ‘slotting’ meant to put a bullet in the head of an individual.”

In January, the roommate reportedly contacted CMPD, concerned in the suspect’s activities. The suspect reportedly discussed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at length with his roommate back in November and about the potential for riots after the verdict was read.

Court documents show that the roommate told CMPD that he believed the suspect was “making chemical bombs” and was reading the “Anarchist Cookbook.”

CMPD reportedly responded to the suspect’s department for an unrelated accidental shooting around January 9, 2022. The suspect was located in the back of a MEDIC ambulance and was being transported to the hospital.

The suspected shooter reportedly told CMPD that he had been “field stripping” an AR-style rifle and that it went off. The girlfriend of the accused ‘destructive devices’ suspect reportedly told investigators that she and that suspect were lying on the bed upstairs in their bedroom when she heard a pop, and he was shot in the back.

While investigating the apartment with the permission of the suspected shooter, CMPD reportedly saw a workshop area with several storage shelves on the wall. Officers reportedly found several different rifles, pistol magazines on a table, tactical gear, and an AR-style rifle placed on a cot. There was also reportedly a small hole in the ceiling near the cot and rifle.

Court documents show that CMPD contacted the FBI the following day about information they had received from the suspect’s roommate.

About four days later, the FBI reportedly interviewed the roommate who confirmed everything he told CMPD. The roommate also reportedly told the FBI that the suspect had ordered books online for making homemade explosives and told investigators he had pictures of the suspect’s homemade device.

The roommate reportedly showed FBI agents an “incendiary device” that he said the suspect made months earlier. The device was analyzed and was found to be “potassium perchlorate” and an “incendiary device.”

Court documents state that the roommate said he was with the suspect as the suspect made more devices, and that the suspect “already had the chemical compound mixed.” He reportedly said that he didn’t know how or where the suspect acquired the chemicals but that he watched the suspect assemble the devices.

FBI agents also reportedly learned of the books that the suspect purchased online and the roommate advised agents where they could find more devices made by the suspect in their apartment. The roommate reportedly believed to know of nine or ten additional devices within the apartment.

After this interview, court documents state that the CMPD bomb squad went to the apartment the same day with the roommate’s permission and found seven identical “incendiary devices,” seven guns, two pounds of Tannerite, and various chemicals.

After seizing the devices, CMPD reportedly sealed the apartment and posted police officers at the apartment to secure the scene until a search warrant was obtained.

The next day, the FBI Charlotte office reportedly obtained a search warrant for the apartment and materials consistent with the devices the roommate described to interviewers were reportedly found throughout the apartment including masking tape, rubber bands, aluminum tape, a metal device container, matchsticks, various fuse cords, and various chemicals. FBI agents also reportedly found all of the books that the suspect purchased in the living room.

Court documents state that the responding FBI agents believe there is probable cause and that the suspect “violated federal criminal statutes” and that his DNA and fingerprints could be used as evidence to prove that he possessed and handled the materials.

The suspect has not yet been charged and the investigation remains active.