CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 35,000 voters in Mecklenburg County early voted on the first day. According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections that sets a new daily record for early voting. In 2016, about 13,000 people voted on the first day of early voting.

The second day of early voting in Mecklenburg County say shorter lines, but still a steady flow of voters.

"I meant to come yesterday, but I decided when I went to work today I was going to cast my vote,” said Varina Monteth, who voted at The Spectrum Center in Uptown.

This year the North Carolina State Board of Elections is doubling down on ensuring voters know that their vote is safe and secure, even if their cast their ballot weeks before the election.

In Mecklenburg County, early voting ballots are collected at the end of each day and kept in a vault at the Board of Elections until election night.

North Carolina law requires that all 100 counties within the state vote using paper ballots. Election leaders say paper ballots allow for tracking via a paper trail in the event of a recount or audit.