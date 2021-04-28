Waiting game: Rozzelles Ferry residents stuck behind passing trains

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve all had to stop at a railroad crossing at one point or another and wait for a long train to pass, but what if you had to deal with that multiple times a day.

That’s the reality for drivers and business owners along Rozzelles Ferry.

Traffic can stack up quick and it’s not a surprise to anyone in the neighborhood. They know the drill.

“That’s a switching yard where they build trains so they go up, stop, and backup, so it’s not like they’re just traveling through,” one neighbor told FOX 46. “They go up and down this track all day long.”

“You get impatient,” said another. “You want to go around but you know you can’t. You have to wait it out.”

Knowing what’s coming every day doesn’t make the inevitable any more enjoyable. In fact, there’s a fear this intersection could take a life one day.

“I’ve actually seen people cut through the barriers illegally to try and get around just because they’re in a hurry,”

If there’s one bit of advice to pass along, it’s to never try and beat the train. They can take a very long time to stop, even when they are going slow like this one behind me.

Margaret Cannell with Operation Lifesaver North Carolina agrees, advising people to wait it out.

“One thing that people don’t realize is anytime is train time. Trains can run on any track at any time from any direction,” she said.

If one of those large locomotives were to hit your car, that’s the equivalent of a regular road vehicle running over a pop can. It’s quite the size comparison and something dangerous we all want to avoid.

“You should never try to go under or between stopped trains because generally anytime a train is stopped, it could move at any time,” Cannell said. “If you are underneath it or between the cars you can get badly injured or even killed.”